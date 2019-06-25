Russian Maritime Territory Says it's Abiding by UN Sanctions on Repatriating N. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

The local government in the Russia's Maritime Territory of Siberia has stressed that it is faithfully implementing U.N. sanctions on North Korea related to the repatriation of North Korean workers.The Maritime Territory employs the largest number of North Korean workers in all of Russia. Its public affirmation that it is abiding by sanctions comes as the United States is pressuring U.N. member nations to repatriate North Korean workers back to their home country by the end of this year.A vice governor of the region said on Friday that U.N. Security Council sanctions were being implemented in due procedures as is the case with the central Russian government.But the official also noted the importance of cooperation with North Korea as they share a border.Russian Senator Andrey Klimov, who is a deputy of the State Duma, also assured his country was implementing sanctions as planned.A U.N. Security Council resolution adopted in December 2017 bans member states from issuing work visas to North Korean workers in a bid to block the regime's foreign currency earnings. North Koreans currently working overseas must also be sent back home.