S. Korea's Conscription Agency Responds to Court Decision on Korean-American Singer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s military recruitment agency says it will continuously crackdown on attempts to evade compulsory military service.The Military Manpower Administration(MMA)’s deputy spokesperson Jeong Seong-deuk relayed this stance on a KBS radio show when asked about recent developments regarding Korean American Yoo Seung-joon.South Korea's Supreme Court last week rejected a lower court ruling that sided with Seoul's move to bar Yoo Seung-joon from entering the country.Jeong criticized Yoo’s decision to acquire U.S. citizenship and surrender his Korean passport, which occurred in 2002 soon before Yoo was scheduled to begin compulsory military service in Korea.The decision exempted the singer from military service, drawing widespread condemnation at a time when he was an immensely popular singer.Jeong said that regardless of the top court decision, the MMA will continue to scrutinize and update rules and regulations concerning nationality, immigration and overseas Korean nationals to prevent draft-dodging.