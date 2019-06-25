Daegu's Chicken and Beer Festival to Attract Thousands

Thousands of foreign tourists are expected at a chicken and beer festival in the southeast city of Daegu this week.
According to city tourism authorities, some two-thousand visitors from Asia, Oceania, Europe and other parts of the world will participate in the festival between Wednesday and Sunday.
Attractions, in addition to chicken and beer, include a "chi-maek" train, a specially arranged rail vehicle that connects Seoul and Daegu on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
Chi-maek is the Korean phrase for chicken and beer, an immensely popular food combination throughout the country.
A city official says it is hoped that the festival will help boost the regional economy and the city’s tourism industry.