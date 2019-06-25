Daegu's Chicken and Beer Festival to Attract Thousands

Photo : YONHAP News

Thousands of foreign tourists are expected at a chicken and beer festival in the southeast city of Daegu this week.According to city tourism authorities, some two-thousand visitors from Asia, Oceania, Europe and other parts of the world will participate in the festival between Wednesday and Sunday.Attractions, in addition to chicken and beer, include a "chi-maek" train, a specially arranged rail vehicle that connects Seoul and Daegu on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.Chi-maek is the Korean phrase for chicken and beer, an immensely popular food combination throughout the country.A city official says it is hoped that the festival will help boost the regional economy and the city’s tourism industry.