38% of S. Koreans Say Current Tax Policy Favors Rich People

Photo : Getty Images Bank

Nearly four out of 10 South Korean adults think the country’s current tax policy favors the have over the have-nots.The Economic Reform Research Institute on Monday announced the result of a quarterly survey that showed 38 percent of respondents felt the wealthy benefited the most from the tax policy. The figure is down, however, by three percentage points from the previous survey conducted in April.Those who said the tax policy is rather preferable for the working class also rose by eight-point-four percentage points to 38-point-one percent.Asked whether the government’s conglomerate reform drive will help economic growth in the long-run, 49 percent of respondents agreed compared to 42-point-three percent who did not agree.The survey, conducted by pollster Hangil Research for a week through last Thursday, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-09 percentage points.