Antidumping Petition Ruling Against S. Korean Staple Makers Expected Next Week

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. will soon rule on antidumping petitions brought against more than a dozen South Korean companies by U.S.-based Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools.The U.S. International Trade Administration is set to make its preliminary ruling next Monday on petitions on imports of certain collated steel staples from 15 South Korean companies.The agency will decide whether the accused products have caused damage in the U.S. market.Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools filed the petitions on June sixth against some 140 firms from South Korea, China and Taiwan, accusing them of dumping collated staples into the U.S. market and undermining competition.The firm claimed that these companies sold their steel staples in the U.S. at below market value, saying that the dumping margins are ten-point-23 to 14-point-25 percent for staple products from South Korean firms.China ranks first in the U.S. staple market with the largest market share, followed by South Korea and Japan.Kyoto-based Kyocera has a 100-percent ownership stake in Kyocera Senco Industrial Tools after it took over control of Senco Brands in 2017.