DP Think Tank Chief Stresses Bipartisan Response to Japanese Trade Restrictions

The head of a think tank affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said on Monday that it's in the nation’s best interest to respond to Japanese trade restrictions in a bipartisan manner.Yang Jung-chul, the head of the DP's Institute for Democracy and confidant of President Moon Jae-in, made the remarks to reporters during a visit to the Center for Strategic and International Studies(CSIS) in Washington.Regarding Japan's export curbs, Yang said that it's time the nation and the people present a united front under the leadership of the president.Yang recalled how the people came together during the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s and warned against underestimating South Korean patriotism.CSIS President and CEO John Hamre said that a conflict between two important U.S. allies is worrisome, adding his belief that Washington should help resolve the issue.