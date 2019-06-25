Far-right Party Removes Protest Tents in Gwanghwamun Square

Photo : YONHAP News

A minor far-right party has voluntarily removed tents it had erected in central Seoul.The Our Republican Party removed four protest tents at around 5 a.m. Tuesday from Gwanghwamun Plaza just before the city planned to execute measures to clear them out.The party claimed that it had “neutralized” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon's administrative order by voluntarily removing the tents, adding they will put them back up soon.The tents were originally set up on May 10 to facilitate a sit-in demonstration calling for an investigation into deaths that occurred during pro-Park Geun-hye rallies in 2017 in protest of her removal from office earlier that year.Late last month, a large demolition team organized by the city forcibly removed the tents, clashing violently with party supporters who ultimately re-established the tents shortly after they had been torn down.