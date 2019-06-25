Top US Diplomat for East Asia to Visit S. Korea Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A top U.S. diplomat tasked with handling East Asia affairs will visit South Korea on Tuesday amid growing tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell will reportedly pay a visit to the presidential office before meeting with Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Wednesday.During his three-day trip, Stilwell will also meet his South Korean counterpart from the Foreign Ministry and top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon.Stilwell's visit comes at a time of heightened tensions between the U.S.' two Northeast Asian allies following Japan’s introduction of export controls on key high-tech materials to South Korea, for which Seoul has sought U.S. mediation.Japan has requested an arbitration panel with a third country to resolve a dispute over Japan's wartime forced labor that appears to be the catalyst for the export controls.Japan asked South Korea to respond to its arbitration panel request by Thursday, the last day of Stilwell’s trip.