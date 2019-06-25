Leaders of Five Major Political Parties to Meet with Moon Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and chiefs from the five major political parties have agreed to hold a meeting on Thursday following a request from the main opposition.The secretary generals of the five parties reached the agreement on Tuesday in a closed-door meeting at the National Assembly.After the meeting, ruling Democratic Party Secretary General Yun Ho-jung said in a news briefing that the meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.Yun said that the parties decided nonpartisan efforts are needed to deal with the ongoing trade row between South Korea and Japan and to minimize any damage the dispute may cause to the economy.The secretary general said the parties will receive at the meeting a report from the government suggesting response measures to Japan's trade restrictions and will discuss cooperation and other state affairs.