Opposition Parties Submit Motion to Dismiss Defense Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s two largest opposition parties have jointly submitted a motion to the National Assembly seeking the dismissal of Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) proposed the dismissal on Monday citing what it says are lapses in military security and poor institutional discipline.The motion was suggested by 134 lawmakers from the two parties, including LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won and BP floor leader Oh Shin-hwan.According to the National Assembly Act, a dismissal motion of a Cabinet member should be put to a vote between 24 and 72 hours after it is proposed.The two parties want to vote on the motion on Friday during a plenary session, over opposition from the ruling Democratic Party.The motion requires a simple majority vote to pass the National Assembly. However, the proposal is not legally binding and the top office is under no obligation to follow through with it.Defense Minister Jeong has been criticized over the military’s failure to detect a North Korean fishing boat that entered a South Korean port last month and its subsequent handled of the case.