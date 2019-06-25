Actor Kang Ji-hwan Admits to Sexual Assault, Harassment Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Actor Kang Ji-hwan has admitted to charges of sexual assault and harassment after an arrest warrant was issued for him late last week.In a statement issued by his lawyers on Monday, Kang said the charges against him are true and that he is deeply sorry to the victims for the pain he has caused.He also apologized to all others affected by the incident and said he will pay dearly for his mistakes.Kang is accused of sexually assaulting a woman and sexually harassing another while the two were sleeping at his house following a bout of drinking.The actor apparently invited the women, who work at the entertainment agency which managed Kang, to his residence after they had attended a company get-together at a separate location on July ninth. He was apprehended by police later that night.Following the incident, Kang stepped down from the television drama "Joseon Survival" on which he played a key role. He has also been dropped by his entertainment agency.