Pompeo Wants US, N. Korea To Be 'More Creative' in Negotiations

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has called on the U.S and North Korea to be “more creative” in denuclearization talks.In a radio interview on “The Sean Hannity Show” on Monday, Pompeo said that he hopes the North Koreans will come to the table with ideas that they didn't have before, adding that he hopes the U.S. “can be a little more creative” as well.The secretary said that Washington’s mission to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea hasn't changed, and stressed that this remains the goal in any upcoming negotiations.The top U.S. diplomat did not say when such talks may resume, but both he and U.S. President Donald Trump had said in late June that dialogue would resume "within two or three weeks."The projections came after a surprise inter-Korean border meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 30.