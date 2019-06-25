S. Korea to Consider Security Cooperation in Extending Intel-Sharing Deal with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul plans to review security cooperation commitments with Tokyo when examining a bilateral military intelligence-sharing agreement amid rising tensions between the two neighboring countries.A Defense Ministry official told reporters on Tuesday that the military review of the usefulness of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) is fluid and depends on developments in bilateral ties.The agreement was signed in November 2016 by Seoul and Tokyo in order to better facilitate the sharing of military intelligence on North Korea following rapid progress made by Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.GSOMIA automatically extends every year unless one of the sides informs the other of its intent to terminate the deal.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said Seoul hasn't changed its position on extending the deal and that officials will make a final decision in mid-August.A Foreign Ministry official also told reporters on Monday that Washington remains supportive of GSOMIA and that it hopes the deal will remain in place.