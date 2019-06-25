Lawmakers Accused of Assault During Parliamentary Altercation Appear for Questioning

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean lawmakers accused of assault during the National Assembly's fast-track bill submission process in April appeared for police questioning.Appearing at the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station on Tuesday morning, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Back Hye-ryun claimed it was absurd that the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is accusing her of assault when she is one of the victims.Back said she decided to appear for questioning out of respect for the country's judicial system.The minor opposition Justice Party lawmaker Rep. Youn So-ha, also accused of assault, said members of the LKP should be the ones subject to stern punishment for attempting to physically block the fast-track submission.Claiming he was shoved twice, Youn said he will tell the police what he actually saw and heard during the physical altercation between the LKP on one side and the DP and the three minor parties on the other.Back and Youn are the first two out of a total 109 lawmakers who had complaints filed against them for their alleged involvement in the incident to appear for police questioning.