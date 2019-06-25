NHK: S. Korea Proposes Director General-level Talks with Japan

Photo : KBS News

South Korea reportedly proposed holding director general-level talks with Japan to discuss trade issues between the two neighboring countries.According to Japanese state broadcaster NHK, Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Cheong Seung-il proposed the talks on Monday to discuss Tokyo's anticipated plan to exclude South Korea from a so-called "white list" of 27 countries that enjoy preferential trade relations.If excluded, South Korean firms will be required to seek export licenses for a wider range of goods and services.Seoul's proposal comes ahead of anticipated revisions to related "white list" legislation by Tokyo's Shinzo Abe government in mid-August.South Korea and Japan held director-level talks in Tokyo last Friday to discuss Japanese trade restrictions, but the two sides simply reaffirmed their differences.