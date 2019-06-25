Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-39 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-91-point-87.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-37 point, or point-05 percent, to close at 674-point-42.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-177-point-six won.