Pres. Moon Appoints Yoon Seok-youl as Prosecutor General

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in appointed Yoon Seok-youl as the new prosecutor general on Tuesday.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said in a briefing that Yoon will assume the post from 12 a.m. next Thursday, immediately after the term of his predecessor, Moon Moo-il, ends.The president had made a request to parliament to send a confirmation hearing report on Yoon by Monday. Moon could formally appoint him once this timeline had passed.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor Bareunmirae Party are expected to strongly protest Yoon's appointment.Earlier on Monday, LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won said that the president’s plan to appoint Yoon is an insult to parliament and the people.