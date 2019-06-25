Seoul Rejects Tokyo's Call for 3rd Party Panel to Resolve Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office rejected Tokyo’s request to form a third party arbitration panel to resolve a dispute surrounding South Korean Supreme Court rulings on colonial-era issues.A senior top office official told reporters on Tuesday that there is no change in the presidential office’s stance over the Japanese request, pointing to Japan’s refusal to change over its trade restrictions on South Korea.The official has also denied media reports that the South Korean government is considering funding a proposed joint entity between South Korean and Japanese firms to compensate victims of Japan’s forced wartime labor.Noting the victims have so far consented only to the creation of a fund involving companies from both countries, the official said that Seoul is not considering revising the original proposal.Another senior presidential official urged Tokyo to swiftly cooperate on resolving current bilateral tensions through diplomacy and dialogue, warning that a protracted conflict could affect other bilateral cooperation issues, including a military information-sharing pact.