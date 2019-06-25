Menu Content

Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un Found Dead

Write: 2019-07-16 17:01:30Update: 2019-07-16 17:53:00

Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un Found Dead

Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un has been found dead, in an apparent suicide. 

Police said that they found the body of the 62-year old politician at a park near his residence in Seoul on Tuesday.

He is said to have left what is believed to be a suicide note, which was found by his wife.  

Investigators are working on finding out what happened.

The former lawmaker of the now-defunct conservative Saenuri Party also served as Seoul's vice mayor from 2000 to 2003.

Chung has recently worked as a political commentator, regularly appearing on KBS and other South Korean broadcasters.
