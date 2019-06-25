Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un Found Dead

Former lawmaker Chung Doo-un has been found dead, in an apparent suicide.Police said that they found the body of the 62-year old politician at a park near his residence in Seoul on Tuesday.He is said to have left what is believed to be a suicide note, which was found by his wife.Investigators are working on finding out what happened.The former lawmaker of the now-defunct conservative Saenuri Party also served as Seoul's vice mayor from 2000 to 2003.Chung has recently worked as a political commentator, regularly appearing on KBS and other South Korean broadcasters.