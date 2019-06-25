FM Kang to Meet Top US Diplomat for East Asia on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will meet with the new top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy David Stilwell, who will arrive in Seoul late Tuesday for a three-day visit.In a regular briefing Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul said that during their talks on Wednesday, Kang will ask for Washington's active role in advancing the bilateral alliance and achieving denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as in regional affairs.The "regional affairs" mentioned by the spokesperson are believed to refer to the strained relationship with Japan over Tokyo's export restrictions.Stilwell, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, will also meet with Seoul's chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon and his South Korean counterpart, Deputy Foreign Minister Yoon Soon-gu.He's also expected to visit the presidential office.There is also a possibility the diplomat may request South Korean troop deployment to the Strait of Hormuz as part of a military coalition to ensure freedom of navigation there as tensions rise between the U.S. and Iran.