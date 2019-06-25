US Delivers 2 More F-35A Stealth Fighter Jets to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has delivered two more F-35A stealth fighter jets to South Korea.A South Korean Air Force official said Tuesday that the aircraft sent from Luke U.S. Air Force Base in Arizona arrived at an air base in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on Monday.The latest delivery follows the arrival of two other aircraft in late March. The first batch is currently deployed for training.South Korea has agreed to buy 40 F-35As from Lockheed Martin, which will deliver all the jets by 2021. Around half a dozen other F-35 jets will be delivered by the end of this year.It's said the South Korean Air Force will deploy some of them for combat use in October to mark the 70th anniversary of its foundation.The fifth-generation stealth fighter is armed with air-to-air missiles and precision-guided bombs.