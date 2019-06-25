South Korea, South Africa Discuss Cooperation at Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has held talks on bilateral and regional issues with her counterpart from South Africa.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Kang and South Africa's Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor sat down in Johannesburg on Monday and discussed ways to expand economic cooperation. They also agreed to swiftly launch a ministerial joint committee between the two countries.Kang briefed Pandor on the ongoing peace process on the Korean Peninsula and called for South Africa’s support, noting the country’s decision to voluntarily denuclearize and its current status as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.Kang is scheduled to return to South Korea on Tuesday after completing a six-day tour of Africa, which also took her to Ethiopia and Ghana.