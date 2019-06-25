S. Korea's Ruling Party, Top Office Discuss Japan's Trade Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the presidential office have discussed responses to Japan’s trade restrictions.During a meeting Tuesday, DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan emphasized the need for diplomatic solutions and bilateral talks with Tokyo as well as the involvement of major concerned parties, including the U.S.He said Seoul needs to use every diplomatic stage, including the World Trade Organization(WTO), to highlight the unfairness of Tokyo's moves.He also said the crisis should serve as an opportunity to further develop the South Korean economy and stressed the ruling party’s readiness to overcome the issue.Presidential chief security adviser Chung Eui-yong said Japan's export curbs pose a serious and reckless challenge to the foundation for bilateral friendship.Pointing out that Japan’s claims as to the reason for the measures are inconsistent, Chung said unless Tokyo joins Seoul to resolve the issue diplomatically, South Korea will act sternly until Japan retracts the restrictions.Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Kim Sang-jo reiterated the government’s plan to raise the self-reliance of local component and material industries.He added related financial assistance will be reflected in next year’s budget as well as in the supplementary budget bill that's still pending at the National Assembly.