Trump: US Has Made Progress with N. Korea, Time is 'Not of Essence'

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday his administration had made "tremendous progress" with North Korea and did not feel pressed to conclude a quick agreement with Pyongyang on denuclearization.During a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Trump said time “is not of the essence” in dealing with Pyongyang, but ultimately “good things will happen” with North Korea.Trump also said the U.S. has made progress with the North in terms of communication, reaffirming good relations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump said that sanctions against the communist country remain in force, but he believes his country could do something “very good” for the North and the world at some point.The remarks came after North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized joint military exercises between the U.S. and North Korea, warning that the resumption of working-level talks between the North and the U.S. would be affected if the U.S. goes ahead with military exercises scheduled for next month.