Pentagon: US, S. Korea Preparing to Conduct Joint Military Exercises in Autumn

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said on Tuesday that the U.S. and South Korea are preparing to conduct a combined training program this autumn.The announcement came after North Korea's Foreign Ministry threatened that military exercises between the two allies in August would negatively impact working-level nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.A Pentagon spokesperson said in coordination with South Korea, the routine autumn training program has been adjusted to maintain readiness and support diplomatic efforts.He added that the exercises demonstrate the United States' commitment to its alliance with South Korea and defense of the Korean Peninsula through activities that enhance combined readiness.Seoul and Washington plan to move forward with the exercises next month, but have yet to announce a related itinerary.