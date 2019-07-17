State Dept: US Looks Forward to Resuming Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that it looks forward to resuming nuclear talks with North Korea.Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing that the department looks forward to resuming talks and advancing progress on prior commitments made by the leaders of the two nations.The remarks came after North Korea's Foreign Ministry criticized joint military drills between the U.S. and South Korea set for next month, warning that the exercises could affect working-level talks between the U.S. and North Korea.The spokesperson did not say when or where the working-level talks may occur, remarking only that Washington is trying to give "time and space" to North Korea.She added the U.S. hopes its special representative for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, will continue to make progress quietly behind the scenes.