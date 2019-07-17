S. Korea's Finance Minister Urges Japan to Retract Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has pressed Japan to withdraw its export restrictions on high-tech materials and hold talks over the issue.The minister made the call on Wednesday in opening remarks at a meeting with the heads of economy-related ministries in Seoul.Hong said that further deterioration of the situation caused by a lack of communication is undesirable for the two nations’ economies as well as global markets.The minister said that Japan's trade restrictions that unfairly target a specific country are worrying, adding the move could undermine the foundation of Seoul and Tokyo's economic cooperation.He said the Japanese move could further weaken a global value chain beyond Northeast Asia, which in turn could impede global economic growth.