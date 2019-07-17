Blind Screening Law Goes into Effect Wednesday for Employers

Photo : YONHAP News

The government put into effect on Wednesday a law that prohibits employers from requiring job applicants to disclose personal information impertinent to the job.Under the so-called “blind screening” law, employers will face fines of up to five million won if they collect or request information about marital status, physical characteristics, family background or household income.Also under the new law, fines of up 30 million won will be levied against those who ask for improper favors related to employment or who exchange goods, services or cash for such favors.