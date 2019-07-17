Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.91%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell 18-point-95 points, or point-91 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-72-point-92.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eight-point-14 points, or one-point-21 percent, to close at 666-point-28.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-181-point-three won.