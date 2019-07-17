'Working National Assembly' Rule Takes Effect on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new rule designed to accelerate the National Assembly's bill review process took effect on Wednesday.The "Working National Assembly" law establishes at least two subcommittees must review bills under each parliamentary committee and calls on subcommittees to convene at least twice a month.The legislation passed in April in order to prevent bills from being stuck in parliament amid partisan strife.According to the Assembly's secretariat, only 29 percent of bills have passed parliament since April 2016.It remains to be seen, however, how effective the new regulation will be since its provisions are non-binding.