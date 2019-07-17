S. Korean Firms Seek to Hold Gov't Responsible for Gaeseong Complex Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean companies that used to run businesses at the now-shuttered Gaeseong Industrial Complex say they will take legal action against the government for closing down the inter-Korean factory park.The Gaeseong Industrial Complex Companies Association revealed the plan on Wednesday, saying it can no longer delay taking legal measures against those responsible for Gaeseong’s outright suspension.The association said a Unification Ministry committee pointed out the illegality of the manner in which the complex was suspended, however there have been no follow-up measures since. It said if the South Korean government is found in the wrong, it will have to swiftly restart the industrial complex.Before moving ahead with its plan, the association is going to hear opinions from legal experts at a forum Thursday.The former Park Geun-hye administration announced the shutdown of the complex in February 2016, following North Korea's fourth nuclear test and a long-range missile launch. The move forced South Korean firms to leave behind facilities and equipment in the North Korean border city of Gaeseong.