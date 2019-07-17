Tokyo Continues to Seek 3-Party Arbitration Panel To Resolve Forced Labor Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has reiterated that it will continue to seek a three party arbitration panel to resolve colonial-era disputes between it and South Korea.Japan’s deputy chief cabinet secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura relayed the position in a regular media briefing on Wednesday, a day after a senior South Korean presidential official dismissed the request.Nishimura claimed that the South Korean government is obliged to accept the request by Thursday.Last year, the South Korean Supreme Court ordered some Japanese companies to compensate Koreans conscripted to work without pay during World War II.Tokyo has protested the rulings, arguing all colonial-era issues were settled in a 1965 normalization treaty between the two countries.