Analyst Suspects Economic Motive Behind Japan's Trade Restrictions

A South Korean brokerage suggests Japan’s trade restrictions on South Korea may have been driven not only by political interests but also economic ones.Researcher Ha In-hwan at Meritz Securities made the argument in a report on Wednesday, suspecting Japan may have been concerned about its narrowing trade surplus with South Korea. He said semiconductors, which the Japanese export curbs target, have led South Korea’s chase in bilateral trade.He also claimed it would have been more difficult for Japan to take a similar measure against its other major trade partners such as China, Saudi Arabia, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.The researcher, however, predicted Japan's actions will damage both Seoul and Tokyo, pointing to sluggish stock markets in both countries after it imposed the export measures early this month.