Economy S. Korean, Japanese Experts to Discuss Bilateral Tensions, Cooperation

The Korea Foundation will hold a conference on South Korea-Japan relations in Tokyo on Thursday.



During the conference, participants from the two countries, including former diplomats, scholars and journalists, will discuss bilateral cooperation for North Korea’s denuclearization and other regional and global issues.



They will also debate the reasons behind the current trade conflict between Seoul and Tokyo and possible solutions to defuse tensions.



Korea Foundation President Lee Si-hyung said he hopes the gathering will help unravel complicated issues between the two countries through candid discussions.



The Sejong Institute and the Japan Institute of International Affairs will also participate as co-hosts of the event.