US Scholars Warn Japan's Trade Restrictions on S. Korea Will Backfire

Photo : YONHAP News

Two U.S.-based scholars have urged Tokyo to ease trade restrictions on Seoul saying the measures will only backfire.The claims were made by Mieczysław Boduszyński, a former U.S. Foreign Service officer and incumbent assistant professor of politics and international relations at Pomona College, and Gene Park, a professor at Loyola Marymount University.In their joint contribution to the U.S. magazine National Interest published on Tuesday, the two professors said using strong-arm economic tactics over non-trade issues will damage Japan’s credibility and undermine its own foreign policy.They also said such measures will weaken the global trade system, which they described as being vital to Japan’s own interests.They emphasized the Japanese government may be violating World Trade Organization rules even though it is a “tremendous beneficiary of and a consistent advocate for multilateralism in trade and other matters.”The scholars also urged South Korean President Moon Jae-in to help de-escalate the situation by restraining from rising nationalism, saying he should resist “playing the anti-Japanese card.”