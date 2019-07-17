Menu Content

Ranking LKP Lawmaker Faces Discipline over Parliamentary Post

2019-07-17

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition party lawmakers are seeking to punish one of their own for refusing to hand over the top post of a parliamentary standing committee. 

The Liberty Korea Party's(LKP) central ethics committee held a plenary meeting Wednesday and decided to launch disciplinary action against Representative Park Soon-ja. 

According to the party leadership, the third-term lawmaker, who chairs the Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee, promised a year earlier to split the two-year term as committee head with fellow LKP lawmaker Hong Moon-pyo. Park has denied making such a promise and rejected her party's call to step down.

LKP leaders referred her to their internal ethics committee last week on the grounds that she is harming the party.
