Taxi Industry Welcomes Gov't Proposals on Ride-Hailing Services

Photo : YONHAP News

Taxi drivers and business owners have positively responded to the government's latest proposals to address their conflicts with ride-hailing platform operators.The Seoul Private Taxi Association on Wednesday said in a statement that it agrees with the government’s reform measures in principle and welcomes the deregulatory move.An association of taxi drivers in Seoul also highly assessed the government’s proposals, particularly on rules regarding licensing ride-hailing platforms. The association said the government answered the calls of "a million taxi industry workers and their families" against what they described as "illegal operations" of ride-hailing service operators.Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport indicated ride-hailing platform operators will be fully endorsed but they need to use licensed taxi vehicles instead of rental cars.