Rival Parties Fail to Narrow Gap over Extra Budget, Other Issues

With just a days to go before the extra parliamentary session wraps up, rival parties have clashed again over the case of a recent undetected North Korean boat crossing and the supplementary budget bill.The ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday reiterated it will not accept the main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s demand to sack Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo over the North Korean boat case.Speaking at the party’s Supreme Council meeting, DP Floor Leader Lee In-young criticized the LKP and the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party for linking a motion to dismiss the minister with the extra budget bill.Noting supplementary budgets should not be used for political strife, but to support people's livelihoods and the economy, Lee urged the opposition parties to cooperate on passing the extra budget bill during the remainder of parliamentary session this week.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won blamed the DP for the Assembly's failure to pass the budget bill, arguing the ruling party is prioritizing the minister’s political life over the budget plan.