KCCI Chief Calls for Gov't, Parliament's Assistance with Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a major South Korean business lobby group has urged the South Korean government and the rival parties to actively cooperate with local industries in responding to Japan’s trade restrictions.Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Park Yong-maan made the request Wednesday at a forum in Jeju Island.He said even if domestic companies try to lower their dependence on Japan through research and development and by establishing factories, they will still need help from the government in getting approval and overcoming unexpected challenges.Park also proposed local firms use the current situation as an opportunity to reconsider their relations with Japan and set up long-term plans.