US House Passes Resolution on Cooperation Between S. Korea, US, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. House of Representatives has adopted a resolution emphasizing the importance of cooperation between and among the U.S. and its Northeast Asian allies amid growing tensions between Seoul and Tokyo.The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday held a general meeting and passed a resolution that reaffirms "the importance of constructive and future-oriented Korea-Japan relations for U.S. diplomacy, the economy and security interests."The resolution said that the U.S.-South Korea and the U.S.-Japan alliance are the foundation for stability in Asia, adding the three countries are essential partners in solving global challenges.The same resolution passed the Senate in April, prior to the introduction of Japanese trade restrictions on Korea, widely believed to be in retaliation over court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate victims of forced wartime labor.Under the circumstances, lawmakers from the three nations are set to hold a meeting next Friday in Washington.