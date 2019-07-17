Former YG Entertainment Chief Booked for Arranging Sex Services

Photo : KBS News

The former CEO of one of Korea’s largest entertainment and media companies has been booked on allegations he arranged sexual services to secure cooperation from investors.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Wednesday that it booked the former chief of YG Entertainment Yang Hyun-suk on allegations he arranged the services for investors at a high-end Seoul restaurant in 2014.Yang resigned from his position at YG last month and was questioned by police weeks later.Three females from the adult entertainment industry were booked along with Yang, according to authorities.