Samsung SDI, Volvo Enter Partnership on Electric Truck Batteries

Photo : KBS News

Samsung SDI and Swedish automaker Volvo are joining hands to develop battery packs for electric trucks.According to Volvo Group on Thursday, the two companies have entered into a strategic partnership in the field of electromobility. Under the deal, Samsung SDI will develop battery cells and modules customized for electric trucks to be produced by Volvo.Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO of Volvo Group, called the partnership an important “next step” in his company’s journey towards offering the world’s most sustainable transport system.Samsung SDI is also providing batteries for electric vehicles made by BMW and Volkswagen.