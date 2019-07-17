Watchdog Chief Vows Financial Support for Firms Affected by Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the nation's top financial regulator says measures are being reviewed to provide financial support to companies affected by Japanese export restrictions.In a briefing on Thursday, Financial Services Commission(FSC) Chairperson Choi Jong-ku said his agency was looking into response measures in case the situation deteriorates further, including possible Japanese lending barriers.He stressed the commission was closely monitoring all developments and preparing for all possibilities, saying that other financial watchdogs were also operating task forces for contingency planning.Choi said, however, that even if Tokyo launches retaliatory measures in finance, they will have a limited impact, saying such services are easily substitutable and that Korea has ample foreign exchange reserves.