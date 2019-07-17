Ex-Judo Coach Sentenced to 6 Years for Sexually Assaulting Teen Athlete

Photo : YONHAP News

A former judo coach has been sentenced to six years behind bars for sexually assaulting a teenage athlete under his tutelage.A Jeonju District Court on Thursday handed down the prison term to the 35-year-old former coach, surnamed Son, who was charged with sexually assaulting former high school judoka Shin Yu-yong.The court also ordered Son to attend 80 hours of a sex violence treatment program and have his identity disclosed to the public for five years. He is also barred from taking up employment that would place him in contact with minors for ten years.Prosecutors had demanded a ten year sentence for the former coach, citing his abuse of authority against a teenage pupil.