BOK Warns over Impact of Japan's Trade Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

The Bank of Korea(BOK) says Japan’s trade restrictions will likely pose significant challenges to local semiconductor-related firms that are heavily dependent on Japan for components and equipment.The central bank issued the warning in a report on Thursday, projecting the domestic production of semiconductors in the second half of 2019 will drop below earlier estimates.According to the BOK, the country imported nearly 44 percent of the hydrogen fluoride it needs from Japan in the first five months this year. Also known as “etching gas,” the essential chemical compound for chip making is one of three high-tech materials subject to Tokyo’s new export curbs.As for another item subject to the restrictions, photoresists, nearly 92 percent of them were shipped from Japan during the same period.The BOK said if Japan further extends its trade curbs, it will also negatively impact South Korea’s mobile phone and display industries.Apart from the Japanese measures, the BOK also warned of a slow recovery of the global semiconductor market, due in part to the U.S.-China trade spat and high inventory levels at major global companies.