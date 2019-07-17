N. Korea Slams Japan over Trade Restrictions on S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized Japan for its trade restrictions on South Korea.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency argued in a commentary on Thursday that the Japanese measures are “infuriating” all Korean people, describing them as “economic retaliation” over the South Korean top court's rulings on Japan’s wartime forced labor.It contended Japan is still the accused in the court of history for committing "unwashable" and "unrepented" sins against Koreans during its colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.Also claiming the division of the two Koreas is a byproduct of the 35-year-long Japanese occupation, the North's state-run news agency called on Tokyo to first make amends for its past wrongdoings.