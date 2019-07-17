S. Korea May Allow Longer Work Hours for R&D Workers in Response to Japan's Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is mulling whether to exempt research and development(R&D) fields from the shortened workweek system to better cope with Japan’s trade restrictions.Economy and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki revealed the potential move to the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee on Thursday when asked whether it could be an option to enhance the domestic industries’ competitiveness.The minister said the government is strongly considering the move, particularly for R&D activities in the semiconductor industry.During a recent meeting with President Moon Jae-in, local business representatives complained that the 52-hour workweek system, which took effect for large-sized firms last year, is negatively impacting their R&D projects.Noting the government is putting every option on the table to deal with Japan’s export curbs, Hong also called for the National Assembly's cooperation over the matter.