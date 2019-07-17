DP Proposes Special Parliamentary Committee over Trade Spat with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling party leader has proposed the creation of a parliamentary special committee and the adoption of a bipartisan resolution to counter Japan’s trade restrictions.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan made the suggestions during a meeting on Thursday with President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of the five ruling and opposition parties at the presidential office, calling for parliamentary unity to deal with what he called an “economic war” with Tokyo.Describing the situation as a challenge the country has to face and overcome, the ruling party leader stressed the need to draft long-term counter actions.He also called for the swift passage of a long-pending multi-billion dollar supplementary budget bill and urged the opposition parties to approve it without further delay.