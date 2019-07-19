S. Korea May Review Stance on Military Information Sharing Pact with Japan in Future

Photo : KBS News

The government may review the renewal of a military information sharing pact with Japan.According to the minor opposition Justice Party Chairperson Sim Sang-jung, the director of the presidential National Security Office Chung Eui-yong made the comment on Thursday while attending a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the heads of five major political parties at the top office.Sim told reporters that Chung said that while the government’s current position is to maintain the military pact, this stance may be reconsidered in accordance with evolving circumstances.She said that the remarks arose during a conversation on Japan's export restrictions against South Korea during the closed-door meeting between the president and party leaders.Sim also said she raised the issue of the bilateral General Security of Military Information Agreement in the meeting.Presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung later reaffirmed that the government's current position is to keep the pact.