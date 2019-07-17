S. Korea's Producer Prices Drop 0.3% in June

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's producer prices dropped for the first time in four months in June due to a decline in global oil prices and a dip in the prices of farmed goods.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the producer price index for all commodities came to 103-point-49 last month, down point-three percent from the previous month.The BOK said the drop was mainly led by a point-six percent on-month decrease in producer prices of industrial goods due to a decline in global oil prices.Producer prices of farmed goods, including fisheries, declined point-five percent on-month due to a large increase in output.Prices of computers, electronics and optical instruments fell point-four percent last month due to a five-point-three percent on-month decline in prices of dynamic random access memory(DRAM) chips. DRAM prices fell for the eleventh consecutive month in June.